House of Reps re-run: INEC concludes plans for Magama/ Rijau federal constituency today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded arrangements for the conduct of bye-election into the House of Representatives for Magama / Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Niger State, Prof Sam Egwu made the disclosure, while addressing journalists in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state on the preparedness for the polls.

Prof Sam Egwu gave an assurance that INEC was fully prepared to conduct a credible election.

Also in his own remarks, INEC’s National Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye said the commission had embarked on the re-enactment of the Electoral Act to completely re-engineer the electoral framework towards removing all impediments to achieve maximum results.

According to him when it eventually becomes operational if an elected member of the State Assembly dies, the political party that nominated him should conduct primaries and replace him or her without INEC going to conduct an election.

He, however, pointed out that if you have been elected as a member of Senate and you resigned to either take a ministerial or ambassadorial appointment such seat should go to the political party that has the second-highest votes in the election.

Festus Okoye also stated that the Commission has started an inclusive and wide range of consultation on expanding voters’ access to polling units where they held meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners and were now expected to meet with members of political parties to that effect.

He said the polling units they were using today (Saturday) were created about 25 years ago, at a time when the voting population was around 54 million, adding that they now have about 84 million registered voters.

Festus Okoye further explained that INEC will convert voting points and voting settlements to poling units to ease the hardship faced by voters in the past.

