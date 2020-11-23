House of Representatives confer award of excellence on Jigawa governor

THE eleven members of the House of Representatives from Jigawa have just coffered an award of excellence on the state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar for excelling in human and infrastructure development.

Presenting the award to the governor, the deputy speaker House of representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, said the governor was honoured with the award for his commitment to executing a number of capital projects especially road network and good leadership.

The deputy speaker said the governor was one of the best in terms of uplifting the lives of all people in both rural and urban areas on human and infrastructure development.

He said, “Your Excellency, my colleagues resolved to honour you based on your wonderful performance to the electorate in all the human life especially on youth and women empowerment.”

Also speaking, Governor Badaru Abubakar thanked the members for the honour and promised to continue working with them to bring rapid development to the state.

The governor was honoured during the Jigawa State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) state caucus meeting at Government House

The ceremony was attended by majority leader house of representatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Ambassador Ahmed Mallam Madori, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, members of state and National Assembly, local government chairmen and hundreds of politicians.

At the of the ceremony, Governor Badaru Abubakar presented a cheque of five million naira to chairmen of Mallam Madori and Kaugama local governments each for distribution to100 people in the two local governments.

