House of Money Entertainment has signed German-based singer and songwriter, Tijani Folorunsho Joseph, popularly known as BDB JAEY.

This was revealed by CEO of the recording company, Otunba Omotunde Egberongbe.

According to the CEO, the signing of BDB JAEY is in recognition of his appeal, talent and what he has to offer in the long term.

“BDB JAEY is a young and gifted artiste who has all it takes to be a world star. He has all the talents at his disposal. We are really glad to add him to our array of incredible artistes.

“He is a special artiste who we think has all the right qualities to be a big brand in the long run. His talent and passion for music is really top notch.”

A native of Ogun state, born and raised up in Lagos, but currently based In Europe, BDB Jaey is said to be one of the most promising Afrobeats & Afro fusion in the country.

In addition, the record label also released the visuals for BDB JAEY’s hit song ‘Vibe’ featuring M’Kay, produced by Bicycle.

