House of Angostura spreads cheer

The House of Angostura is an international Wines and Spirit company and is the makers of Angostura Aromatic Bitters and Angostura Rum. The Aromatic Bitters has been over the years, approved and certified as the foremost aromatic bitter globally by bartenders and chefs. They have also been voted by the world’s best bars as the top best-selling and top trending aromatic bitters in 2020.

In 2019, House of Angostura appointed a Nigerian partner, SIAA Global Resources Limited, as the sole importer and distributor of their products in the Nigerian market, to ensure appropriate distribution and marketing of their brands.

Last December, the brand decided to spice events and bring cheer to Nigerians. With the enforced lockdown on social activities in some states, efforts had to be scaled down.

However, residents in Ibadan were treated to the best of night life and entertainment with strict restrictions and COVID 19 protocols, having partnered with events during the yelutide. Popular among them were the Laf’up comedy concert, Burst of Colours party, among others.

Giving his remark, the Managing Director of SIAA Global Resources Limited, Mr. Tomiwa Sijuade, in a chat with Friday Treat, said that they decided to support events to bring some cheer in an otherwise gloomy situation.

“Angostura is known for spreading cheer to consumers and we have stuck with this mandate. A few brands reached out to us to partner in Ibadan and having met our requirements, we did and the response was amazing. The yelutide season presented us with the unique opportunity to connect directly with our consumers, learn about their unique tastes and lifestyles etc.

“We will be unveiling new ideas this year and we are optimistic that our consumers will be delighted with our oncoming plans.”

