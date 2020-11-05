Hoteliers must not relax COVID-19 protocols to keep customers safe — Plaza De Aruna CEO

The Chairman/CEO of the Plaza de Aruna Hotel, Oyo, Mr Adejoko Haruna Elewi, has urged all hoteliers and other related hospitality outfits to strictly sustain the COVID-19 safety protocols to save customers from another fall out of the pandemic, following the news of emergence of new cases from some global destinations.

Aruna, in an interview recently told Travelpulse&MICE that with update of new COVID-19 cases recorded abroad; America, Germany and other places there is the tendency that inbound travellers from countries which are recording new cases may bring out another experience if care is not taken, thereby calling on hoteliers to redouble their safety routine to keep the industry safe.

“We have gone through a lot during the over eight months strict procedure of lockdown taken by the government to protect the people from further spreading the coronavirus and now that we are gradually given a procedural guidelines to open for the new normal era, we must do it with all sincerity of purpose to make it a new order for the industry.

“I cannot afford to experience another lockdown because the first one was a big blow that no hotelier can quickly recover from because of the nature of our business as it is a service accommodation that needs people frequency to sustain its facility let alone breaking even in the business.

“As we are now, we are rebuilding and renovating without making anything or even using the facility. It is a big experience for those of us who are core hoteliers without any other businesses and for those that have other businesses, the lockdown did not spear them too as the pandemic and lockdown was a general economic disaster.”

Aruna, however disclosed to Travelpulse&MICE that COVID-19 came with sad moments for all but also agreed that it also came with different lessons that put the entire tourism industry globally on a new way of thinking and doing things.

“We lost a lot from the COVID-19 outbreak which we cannot recover quickly but notwithstanding we are trying to bounce back with debts pilling on each other, pending when the promises of the government to come to our aids through available palliative fund to cushion the devastating effect of the pandemic as well as looking further for tax holiday to help us get back on our feet.

“At Plaza de Aruna Hotel, we have brought things to more enviable standard to give us a new outlook, with our rooms wearing new look and beautified with the state of the art facilities to surpass the new normal expectations.

“We have also increased our conference halls and facilities to permanently fit the new normal settings to be ready for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) activities. Our halls can meet the needs of all manner of small, medium and large meetings need.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.Hoteliers must not relax Hoteliers must not relax

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.Hoteliers must not relax

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.Hoteliers must not relax

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE