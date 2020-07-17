Hoteliers must be ready for new normal — Elewi

The Chief Executive Officer, Plaza de Aruna Hotel, Mr Adekojo Aruna Elewi, has called on hoteliers in Nigeria to see the present COVID-19 pandemic as a new circle of business activities in the country to contend with.
According to Elewi, “we are in a new era that only the creative minds will be able to weather the storm of the lockdown and also able to resume to face the new normal.
“We should know that we are not restarting business as tagged by some global tourism organisations but rather we should be redefining our services through new service trends and innovations to resume business by adding extra value to customers’ service delivery.”
Kojo Elewi who is currently adding a general facelift and classic details to the different boutique style rooms at its Oyo hotel complex, said the hotel is a flagship of the Oyo axis of the state hospitality sector and with the new trend of the COVID-19 pandemic and all that comes with it, he is optimistic that the new Plaza de Aruna Hotel, Oyo will be a masterpiece ambience for all categories of clientele.
“We have stepped up our game in the area of hospitality, safety and hygiene to meet the required standards prescribed by the government to keep customers safe from the pandemic.
“We have styled into our mode of operations all the global standards as well as Nigeria safety protocol, pending when the restriction on Hotels and other service accommodations are relaxed.
“We have also made on-the-job-training for staff a basic routine for them to key into the post-COVID-19 new normal by introducing latest trends in service delivery, safety and hygiene.
“However, Plaza de Aruna is coming out with exciting offers, luxury and inroom incentives that will make customers’ stay more enjoyable and experiential. We are doing this with every detail of service reference.
“We can’t wait to resume not because we are in a hurry but for the new trend of services we have in stock for the new trend of customers.”
