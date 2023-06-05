A frontline philanthropist and owner of Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort, Engr Dotun Sanusi has complemented the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde in electricity generation with the provision of two transformers, 500 and 300 KVAs that will serve 15 communities in Ona Ara Local government area.

The transformers which are installed at Idi-Obi and Olorunsogo-Ogunsola respectively were commissioned on Monday by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The installed transformers were in addition to the 15 previously donated to different communities in the locality.

Some of the beneficiaries communities are; Idi-Obi, Olorunsogo-Ogunsola, Jigan, Kure and eleven others

Describing the donation as his Corporate Social Responsibility to not only the people in the area but Oyo state as a whole the hotelier stressed for the people to complement the efforts of the government in the provision of social infrastructure.

He said electricity generation plays a crucial role in economic development hence the need for massive investment in the energy sector.

Engr. Sanusi who noted the contribution of Governor Makinde-led administration in rural electrification said it has opened up the economic frontier of the state.

‘I am an Engineer like His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde. He is making those of us in the oil and gas sector proud of his achievements and leadership with a human face.

“In Nigeria today, Governor Seyi Makinde’s achievements are second to none. He is the rave of the moment and indeed the best governor in the current dispensation.

“In his Omituntun 1.0, he recorded many landmark and unprecedented achievements which culminated in his landslide victory for the second term. He needs the support of all and sundry.

“As an individual, I would continue to support the Governor in whatever capacity to ensure accelerated development of our dear State.





“Our State deserves to be broken into two or three; especially we need Ibadan State because of the ever-increasing population and the growing economy under His Excellency.

“The State Government cannot do it alone and that’s why those of us who are privileged in one way or the other, must always support the Governor to succeed in the tasks ahead of him.

“I have been rehabilitating a number of roads and providing communities with transformers; the latest being a set of 500KVA and 300KVA respectively. I will do more to improve the quality of lives of our people and more importantly, to complement the Governor’s efforts in making our State a pride of all,” Sanusi added.

Earlier, Governor Makinde restated the commitment of his administration to rural electrification.

He assured the people that 33 local government areas of the state would witness development in all the sectors of the economy in his second term in office

Governor Makinde enjoined notable people including well-meaning people in the state to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Engr. Sanusi in collaborating with the government in achieving the set goals.

He assured the people that Oyo state would be one of the leading states in the Country to attain energy sufficiency.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…