HOSTCOM urges Obiano to set up Anambra Oil/Gas Producing Commission

The national president of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), Chief Benjamin Stylet, has called on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, to establish an Anambra State Oil and Gas Producing Commission.

Chief Stylet made the call at the Professor Dora Akuyilli Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State, during the official maiden convention/inauguration of the 21 local government area coordinators and their executives.

According to him, the commission, if created by the governor, would take up and supervise all the developmental projects in the host communities in the state.

He said that the three per cent for host communities is meant for the development of the affected communities as it would come directly to them.

Stlyet urged the executive of the body to be prudent in the management of all the funds made available to the development of the communities.

“You must do things right and it is only when you do it right that the federal government will continue to be giving you more for the good of your people. Please, don’t use the fund to enrich yourselves and leave the people to suffer in plenty,” he said.

He said that the money would come directly to the communities and not to the state government or any government official.

He also congratulated the people of Anambra for joining the other states of the federation to enjoy the dividends of oil-producing states.

This was just as he commended President Muhammad Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill into law and recognising Anambra State as an oil-producing state.

According to him, the journey to gazetting Anambra State as oil-producing started in 2004.

In his welcome address, the State Chairman of HOSTCOM, Chief Victor Emeka, said the actualization of Anambra State as an oil-producing state was a signature project laid down by Governor Obiano and commended him for placing the state on the world map.

In their separate speeches, the chairman of the occasion, Sir Emeka Offor represented by the grand patron of the group, Igwe Chris Onyekwuluje of Umunya and the Igwe of Abacha community, in Idemili South LGA, Igwe Godwin Odiegwu, applauded Governor Obiano for keeping to his promise of actualizing Anambra State as an oil-producing state.

