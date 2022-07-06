Host communities kick, as gov. Ishaku moves to privatise highland tea

The communities housing Mambilla Beverages limited, producer of The famous Highland tea in Taraba state have kicked against governor Darius Ishaku and the state government’s move to privatise the company.

In a press statement issued to journalists in Jalingo by the host communities and signed by the chairman, Abdullahi Abdulkarim and secretary, Usman Laido, the communities expressed that the move was to kick out the host communities from enjoying any benefit from the company.

“Our attention has been drawn to the news publications title, Taraba moves to privatised Mambilla Beverages limited, which according to the chief executive officer (CEO) Taraba investment and property limited, Mr Iliya Ezekiel, the state government has commenced sensitisation of the 10 host communities on plans to privatise the multi-billion naira Mambilla Beverages Limited.

“To put the record straight, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Taraba Investment and property Limited, Mr Iliya Ezekiel was in Kakara when he met the host communities who were demonstrating in front of the company’s headquarters in Kakara against the Taraba State Government on the 30th June 2022. When he came and pleaded with the protestant for discussion at the Mbondna Kamkam palace in Kakara, Sadauna local government area of the state.

“The CEO pleaded with the protestant to put it on hold pending the outcome of their discussion with the state governor or when the host communities fully understand the full benefit as canvass by the M.D.

“We want to state here categorically that, no member of the host communities welcomes the idea of the privatisation and are happy with anything about the so call privatization.

“After the meeting at the Mondua’s palace, no further discussion was canvass anywhere and we are still waiting for the governor to respond.

“If the government wants to privatize the Lipton Tea in order to improve profitability, productivity efficiency and Job opportunity for the benefit of Tarabans, Maisamari would have been a good example under this administration since it is privately owned.

“We have watched the pretences of this government regarding the management of Mambilla Beverage company limited in the last 7 years under the leadership of Mr Iliaya Ezekiel, the MD. (C.E.O) Taraba Investment Property Limited in charge of employing the top management of the mambilla beverages Ltd and the administrative management of the company and he only employed the kinsmen of the governor.

In all this, Mambilla Beverages company limited remain the most productive, profitable, and efficient in service delivery and job opportunities for the benefits Of Tarabans because, it’s the highest in term 0f employment in Taraba state after state government.

“If the government wants to privatise in order to improve profitability, productivity efficiency and job opportunity for the benefit of Tarabans they should privatise the following assets which Tarabans has forgotten about their existences. They should privatize the multi billion naira Green house Jalingo, Kurmi timber factory, Taraba Motel Jalingo, Jalingo new market, Cassava industry, Gassol rice mills and others.





“Mambilla Beverages Company limited does not need privatisation or commercialization and we stand to say no to that.

“We want the government to rather employ competent hand to man the affairs of the company and treat the host communities equally as human being and pay them living wages.” The host communities decried.

Meanwhile, Mr Iliaya Ezekiel, the MD. (C.E.O) Taraba Investment Property Limited while responding to the press release, insisted that the host communities have unanimously agree the privatization idea due to the benefits it’s going to attract for the communities and the state at large.

The MD also said government has already begun the sensitisation to educate the people about the benefit they would derive at the end of the process.

He denied that the state government or governor Darius Ishaku has no plans to deny the host communities the benefits after the privatisation process, as government would own 30% while the remaining 70% will be privatised.