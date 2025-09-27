Hospitality, tourism industry capable of diversifying Nigeria’s economy beyond oil — Oluwakemi Olushola, culture advocate, Oyo WIHN director

Oluwakemi Olushola has over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry. She is the director of the Oyo State chapter of Women in Hospitality Nigeria (WIHN). She is the Executive Director of Harrington Inn Hotel, and also of Akara and More. As a thought leader and culture advocate, her work inspires professionals and entrepreneurs to embrace innovation while preserving cultural heritage. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her work in the hospitality and tourism industry, among other issues.

How did your journey in the hospitality industry begin?

My journey began over a decade ago when I entered the hotel management field. It was initially about providing a comfortable lodging experience. But, along the way, I realised the unique power hospitality has in connecting people, preserving culture, and creating livelihoods. That discovery sparked my passion and eventually led me to expand into indigenous food and tourism-related services.

How far-reaching is the hospitality industry, and how does it impact the economy?

Hospitality is one of the most far-reaching industries, encompassing hotels, restaurants, transportation, events, travel, and even the creative arts. Its impact on the economy is vast because it generates jobs at every level, stimulates local businesses, attracts foreign exchange, and enhances a country’s image.

The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day is ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’. Do you believe that tourism has the potential to transform Nigeria, and if so, in what ways?

Absolutely. Tourism has the potential to diversify Nigeria’s economy beyond its reliance on oil. It can create employment for millions of youths, promote our culture and heritage, attract global investment, and empower rural communities. With the right policies and infrastructure, tourism could become one of Nigeria’s strongest economic pillars.

As a woman in the hospitality industry, would you say women have the needed support to thrive in the industry?

Women are thriving. But there is still a gap in terms of access to funding, mentorship, and leadership opportunities. The industry is demanding, and balancing it with family responsibilities can be challenging. However, with platforms like WIHN, we are creating the needed support systems, networks, training, and advocacy that help women, not only to survive but also to excel.

You just launched the Women in Hospitality Nigeria, Oyo Chapter. Why is the association important, and how has the body helped your journey in the industry?

The association is significant because it gives women a collective voice and a support structure. WIHN has been a source of inspiration, guidance, and connection for me. By launching the Oyo chapter, we are ensuring that women here also benefit from mentorship, collaboration, and recognition in the larger hospitality and tourism ecosystem.

As the regional director of WIHN, Oyo chapter, what does this year’s World Tourism Day theme mean to you in the context of hospitality and tourism?

This theme speaks directly to the future we are building in tourism. For us in Oyo State, sustainable transformation means embracing tourism, not only as an economic driver but also as a tool for preserving culture, empowering communities, and creating lasting opportunities, particularly for women in the hospitality sector.

How is the Oyo chapter of WIHN contributing to the growth of tourism and hospitality in the state?

We are building a strong network of women professionals, encouraging collaboration, mentorship, and skills development. Our chapter is also intentional about promoting indigenous experiences, partnering with key stakeholders, and ensuring women have a visible voice in shaping tourism policies and practices in Oyo State.

How can the Nigerian government encourage women and young people to explore opportunities in the tourism sector?

By investing in training programmes, making the sector attractive through infrastructure development, and highlighting tourism as a viable career path. If the government partners with private institutions to create internships, grants, and entrepreneurship support for youth in the tourism sector, more young people will be encouraged to explore it.

What unique opportunities do you see for women in hospitality within Oyo State and Nigeria at large?

There are endless opportunities — from hotel and restaurant management to destination marketing, tour guiding, event curation, and even technology-driven hospitality services. Women bring creativity, empathy, and innovation to this sector, and those qualities are invaluable for building memorable tourism experiences.

What are some of the challenges women face in the hospitality and tourism industry, and how is WIHN helping to address them?

Challenges include limited access to funding, underrepresentation in leadership roles, and balancing family responsibilities with the demands of the hospitality career. Through WIHN, we are addressing these gaps by offering mentorship, advocating for women-focused policies, providing training opportunities, and creating platforms that amplify women’s voices.

Why is collaboration between women professionals across the tourism value chain essential for sustainable growth?

Collaboration builds strength. When women support one another across hotels, restaurants, travel, events, and cultural tourism, we create a robust ecosystem that fosters innovation and inclusivity. It also ensures that no part of the tourism value chain is left behind as the industry grows.

Nigeria’s tourism sector remains underutilised. What can the government do to bring the industry to life?

The government needs to prioritise tourism as part of its national agenda. This includes developing infrastructure like roads, airports, and visitor facilities; ensuring safety and security; preserving cultural and natural sites; and aggressively marketing Nigeria as a destination. Policies that encourage private investment will also accelerate growth.

As a hospitality leader, how do you see the balance between preserving tradition and embracing innovation in tourism?

It is about finding harmony. Tradition gives tourism its authenticity, while innovation makes it relevant to today’s travellers. By using technology, modern service standards, and global best practices, while still honouring our culture, we can offer experiences that are both timeless and world-class.

What role do you believe indigenous foods, culture, and heritage play in promoting tourism in Oyo State?

They are at the very heart of tourism in Oyo. Our food, music, art, festivals, and historic sites are what make us unique and attractive to visitors. By showcasing and preserving these treasures, we not only promote tourism but also celebrate our identity and create economic value for local communities.

The tourism industry is vast. What role does hospitality play in the broader sector?

Hospitality is the heart of tourism. No matter how beautiful a destination is, the visitor’s experience will depend on the quality of service they receive in hotels, restaurants, and leisure spaces. Hospitality ensures that tourists feel welcome, comfortable, and eager to return. Without strong hospitality, tourism cannot thrive.

In what practical ways can government and private stakeholders better support women in hospitality?

By providing access to funding, encouraging gender-inclusive policies, and creating enabling environments for women-led businesses to thrive. Also, capacity-building programmes, recognition of women’s contributions, and stronger public-private partnerships will go a long way in positioning women as leaders in this space.

What are some of the challenges you have faced along your journey, and how did you overcome them?

Some challenges include limited access to funding, navigating an industry that remains male-dominated, and educating people about the value of indigenous hospitality. I overcame these through resilience, continuous learning, building the right networks, and staying true to my vision. Challenges have only strengthened my resolve to succeed.

What do you hope participants and partners will take away from the World Tourism Day celebration in Ibadan this year?

I hope they leave with a renewed appreciation for Oyo State as a vibrant tourism hub, and with an understanding that sustainable tourism requires the involvement of everyone. Most importantly, I want them to see the critical role women are playing and must continue to play in shaping the future of our industry.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for the Oyo Chapter of WIHN and its role in Nigeria’s broader tourism and hospitality sector?

My vision is to see the Oyo chapter of WIHN as a strong catalyst for change, developing women leaders, fostering collaborations, promoting indigenous hospitality, and positioning Oyo State as a model for sustainable tourism. Ultimately, I believe that women will be the driving force that can transform Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism into a global benchmark.

What would you say to young Nigerians, especially women, who are considering a career in the hospitality and tourism sector?

Go for it with courage and passion. The industry is challenging but full of opportunities. Equip yourself with knowledge, be innovative, and stay authentic. For women, never see your gender as a limitation — see it as a strength. Tourism and hospitality need your creativity, resilience, and leadership.