By: Kingsley Alumona

The Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, in partnership with the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF), has conducted a free medical outreach for the people of Umueshi community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to the foundation, the event, which recently took place at the hospital, was aimed at ensuring that the people of the community get basic health services at no cost.

In the course of the medical fair over a hundred people suffering epilepsy, asthma, prostate, chronic pain, hypertension, arthritis, ulcers, diabetics, and other ailments were attended to.

The Head of Clinical Service of the hospital, Dr Ubanna Ahamba, was thankful to the chairman of the foundation for putting smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries of the fair.

Ahamba noted that the fair was apt because it came at a time when getting money, especially by indigent villagers, due to the scarcity of the naira, could make hospital visitation or treatment a big challenge.

According to Ahamba, the medications given to the beneficiaries were worth 11.7 million naira, and were dispensed to families and communities for free.

Ahamba stated that individuals with more significant health challenges were referred to the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital for further investigation and treatment.

Ahamba also gave some health tips and sensitisation on the importance of regular checkups, personal hygiene, and the danger of self-medication.

The General Manager of the foundation, Amanda Obidike, stated that they are happy to coordinate and partner with the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital in coordinating community medical fairs, monitor health progress, and discuss health concerns.

“Data from our community medical fairs revealed that high blood pressure and chronic pains were prevalent in the population, thereby increasing affected individual’s risk for cardiovascular disease,” Obidike said.





She added that SEOF remains committed to providing an economical means for small communities to assess their health status and receive medical care to address health concerns.

The chairman Umueshi community, Ajuluchukwu Peter, thanked Dr Emeka Okwuosa for his benevolence to humanity, most especially in his immediate Umueshi, Iirefi Oraifite community.

Peter also thanked the head and management of SEOF, and the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital for their care and hospitality to the indigenes of the community.

The foundation also seized the opportunity to inform the community about the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital’s review of service delivery costs to accommodate everyone, regardless of their financial situation, in order to make the hospital accessible to all.

