Hospital owner, mortuary attendant dragged to court over missing corpse in Ondo

A mortuary attendant and the proprietor of a private hospital have been dragged before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, over a missing corpse.

Chief Oladejo Edubi, who is the owner of Adeyemi Clinic in Isuada Owo and Samuel Oluwatodimu, the mortuary attendant, were alleged to have disposed the corpse of Olori Rebbeca Ogunoye deposited in the hospital morgue.

The remains of the Olori Ogunoye, who was the wife of the late Oba Ogunoye, were said to have be disposed by the two accused without the consent of the family.

The two accused were arraigned before the court on three-count charge of conspiracy to commit misdemeanour which are contrary and punishable under sections 517, 242 and 249 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo state.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Owolabi Edu, also maintained that the offences are punishable under Ssctions 517, 242 and 249 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo state.

The two accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them while their counsel, Osaze Uwadie, made application for their bail.

However, the Chief Magistrate, Olubunmi Dosunmu, granted the two accused bail in the sum of N200,000 each and one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case till June 10 for further hearing and directed that the clinic should stop receiving any fresh corpse until the determination of the substantive suit.