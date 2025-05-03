Hospital bag checklist – must-have items for child delivery

Preparing for childbirth is one of the most exciting parts of pregnancy, especially for first-time mums. But to be honest, the process of packing for the hospital can feel overwhelming as you don’t want to overpack, but you also don’t want to get there and realize you forgot something important. You need to ensure you have the right items for the delivery of your child.

In this part of the world, hospital requirements differ depending on whether you’re using a government or private hospital, so it’s always a good idea to confirm with your hospital first.

However, there are basic items that every expectant mother should pack to make her delivery experience smoother and more comfortable.

This article contains some of these basic items.

For The Mother

As a mum, there are important items you need for the delivery of your child, and you are expected to bring them to the hospital for childbirth. Below are some of them:

1. Hospital Card/ID

Remember to go with your antenatal card and any documents your hospital has given you.

2. Wrapper (at least 3)

This is useful before and after delivery for covering yourself or the baby.

3. Comfortable Nightgowns

Preferably front-opening ones for easy breastfeeding.

4. Nursing Bras (at least 2)

You should include comfortable nursing bras if you intend to breastfeed.

5. Maternity Pads (at least 2 packs)

These are a must for bleeding after childbirth.

6. Disposable Pants or Cotton Underwear

You should go for dark colours and comfortable fits, especially after your delivery.

7. Toiletries

Toothbrush, toothpaste, bathing soap, towel, sponge, deodorant, sanitary wipes, etc.

8. Slippers

You can get two pairs of slippers, one for the bathroom and one for walking around (ensure they are not floppy).

9. Bucket and Bowl

You should go with this if your hospital doesn’t provide them, especially if you’re using government hospitals.

10. Flask and Water Bottle

These are important items needed for your delivery in order for you to keep hot water/tea and stay hydrated.

11. Snacks

Light snacks like biscuits, glucose, or fruits can keep your energy up during the process of delivery.

12. Phone Charger and Power Bank

These are important items to take along for your delivery so that you can keep your loved ones updated about your condition at a glance.

For The Baby

Just like you have some essential items as mothers, your newborn comes with needs. There are items that are of immediate need once they are delivered.

1. Baby Clothes (2-3 sets)

You should include all types of wears recommended by the hospital.

2. Blanket/Shawl

You surely know this is essential. Yes, for wrapping the baby after birth.

3. Diapers

A small pack should do.

4. Baby Wipes & Cotton Wool

For cleaning up the baby after delivery.

5. Baby Towel and Soap

Choose mild, baby-safe products.

6. Baby Comb and Brush

Some babies come with plenty of hair – you wouldn’t know if yours will. Of course, not all; but make sure you prepare for this.

7. Mittens, Socks, and Caps

To keep your baby warm.

8. Baby Oil or Lotion

Go for natural, gentle products.

Other items you might want to pack along for your delivery include spare bags for storing dirty clothes and washing, extra change of clothes for your partner or whoever will be staying with you, an eye mask for sleeping in a brightly lit ward and a Bible/Quran(if you’re faith-based).

Every birth experience is unique, but being well-prepared makes a big difference.

Don’t wait until the last minute; get your hospital bag ready now, make sure it contains all the items you will need for your child’s delivery, and you’ll thank yourself later.

Wishing you a safe and smooth delivery!