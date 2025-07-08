Hosepipe ban announced in parts of UK as drought hits harder

A hosepipe ban has been announced and will begin in parts of the United Kingdom (UK), specifically Yorkshire, from Friday, 11 July, following one of the driest springs the region has seen in over a century.

Yorkshire Water announced the temporary use ban (TUB) on Tuesday, stating that it will restrict the use of hosepipes for watering gardens, washing private vehicles, filling home pools, or cleaning outdoor areas.

The restrictions will stay in place until there’s “significant rainfall” in the region.

This year, the area recorded just 15cm of rain between February and June—less than half the usual amount. At the same time, demand for water has been higher, and reservoir levels have dropped to 55.8% capacity, which is more than a quarter below the normal level for this time of year.

“We need to take action now to help conserve water and protect Yorkshire’s environment. That means from Friday this week, people across Yorkshire will need to stop using their hosepipes to water their gardens, wash their cars or for any other activities.

“Introducing these restrictions is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’ve been doing everything we can to avoid having to put them in place,” Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Dave Kaye, said.

People can still water gardens or wash cars using a bucket or watering can. Businesses can use hosepipes if it’s part of their regular operations.

Continuing, Mr Kayen said the restrictions was to make the company has enough water for essential needs amidst higher demand.



“These restrictions are intended to make sure that we have enough supply for the essential needs of people across the region this year and next, as well as making sure we’re able to protect our local environment.”



“With more dry weather forecast in the coming weeks, it is likely our stocks will continue to fall so we need to act now to maintain clean water supplies and long-term river health.



“Having restrictions in place also allows us to apply for drought permits from the Environment Agency, which means we can abstract more water from our rivers and reduce compensation flows out of our reservoirs so that we can continue to provide the water our customers rely on us for.



“The restrictions will come into effect on 11 July and will be in place until the region has seen significant rainfall to bring reservoirs and groundwater stocks back to where they need to be. This may last into the winter months, but we will lift the usage restrictions as soon as we are able.”

In a statement, Yorkshire Water said the ban will help the region’s reservoir levels recover and protect Yorkshire’s water resources throughout the summer months, following one of the driest springs on record and the region being in drought.



“We’ve tried everything possible to avoid these restrictions, and despite our customers’ help to save water where they can and our efforts to manage water resources, including adding an extra 100 people to our leakage team and upgrading our infrastructure to reduce leaks and bursts, the dry weather and warmer-than-usual temperatures have increased demand,” the statement reads.

The Environment Agency officially declared a drought in Yorkshire on 12 June, after confirming the region had its driest spring in 132 years. It had previously announced drought conditions in northwest England in May.

This news comes ahead of a possible third heatwave expected next week. Temperatures could rise into the low 30s, with warm nights continuing through the period.

