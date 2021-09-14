Horror in Ebonyi as three family members die in their sleep

The people of Ngwongwo community in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have been thrown into tears and confusion as three members of a family were found dead in their apartment.

The deceased identified as Chinonso Udigwe aged 24, Ikedi Okorie aged 21, Emperor Kalu and a truck driver were all found in a room in the compound.

According to sources in the area that spoke with Nigerian Tribune, the death of the three persons still remains a mystery to them as they cannot point to anything that could be the cause.

They called on the police to investigate the incident to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, Mrs Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

According to her, the Divisional Police Officer incharge of Ivo Local Government Area rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to a hospital where three were certified dead by a medical doctor.

She, however, noted that the remains of the victims had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy while a sample from a pot of soup found in the room, a can of malt and generator found in the apartment had been taken for forensic analysis.

She then assured the community that the commissioner of police in the state has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.

