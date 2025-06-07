Hope4OurYouth Foundation urges youths on Ideas, talent discovery

A humanitarian group, Hope4OurYouth Foundation, has urged youths in the country to work efficiently to be able to discover their purpose and become more useful.

The group stated this at the Ideas and Talent Summit it organised for youths in Imo State and held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God auditorium, Okuku Uborji, Owerri West Council.

Speakers at the summit, which was well attended by many youths from across the state, urged the young people to discover their God-given talents and ideas with a view of unleashing them for their own advantage and that of the society.

Speaking earlier on leadership development, a First Class graduate, Daniel Adoba, advised youths to be consistent, build quality relationship with their mentors and associates as they pursue their vision to be able to achieve tangible results.

On purpose discovery, Chituru Miracle Destiny, a lady with special abilities, told young people to strive strongly as to discover their purpose, innate talent, the ability God deposited in them and use them to better their lives, as well as impact their community positively.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the President of Hope4OurYouth Foundation, Pastor Esorochukwu Obi, who was represented by the vice president of the foundation, Pastor Collins Njemanze, noted that the summit was organised to further inspire young people to discover their talents, ideas, purpose and ability, as well as acquire skills through hardwork to better their lives.

Obi hinted that after spurring youths to gain relevant skills, as well as discover their ideas and talents, the foundation shall adequately empower them to achieve their purpose.

He added that the foundation, also known as Esorochukwu Youth Foundation, and also operates in Arizona, USA, would always intensify effort to empower the youth through skills, talent and ideas discovery to be able to defeat poverty and vulnerability.

He said: “It started in Okuku in 2010. We help the youth discover their purpose early and live a fulfilled life. Several youths have been trained on skills and empowered. Some youths had been sent oversees and they are doing well. We have football academy and educational sections through which we coach budding footballers, buy and process JAMB forms and help them get enrolled into tertiary institutions.”

Harping on developing digital attitude and using talent to create wealth, editor with Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Ugo Pluto Uba, who spoke on entertainment and skill development, enjoined the youth to ensure they create valuable contents that can attract patronage, wealth, recommending adequate training by youths to enable them strengthen their skills.

Stressing on cognitive ability, the 2022 award winner, Nigeria Mathematics Queen, Oganno Chinenye, charged youths to study efficiently to gain quality education that will propel them to the limelight.

The highlight of the summit was the presentation of ideas and talents by some of the participants, with the winner, Miss Ekujuru Miracle, getting prize money.

