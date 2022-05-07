Hope not lost for Idoma to produce Benue governor in 2023 after 46 years of creation — Commissioner

Benue State Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu has said that hope is not lost for Idoma ethnic group in the state to produce the State governor in 2023.

Speaking with newsmen in Makurdi on Saturday, Olofu also debunked the insinuation by a group that he is working towards becoming a deputy governor in 2023, the development the group claimed would frustrate the chance of the nation to become governor.

It will be recalled that Idoma nation is yet to occupy the state most exalted seat since it’s creation in 1976.

The Commissioner who expressed hope for the state governor of Idoma extraction comes 2023 said that the nomination of the state deputy governor, Benson Abounu as the Idoma consensus candidate in PDP was a pointer to actualizing the dream.

According to Olofu, “there has never been a time the Idoma people were as united and sincere in their agitation like this. Since 1999, this is the only time Idoma people would unanimously present one single candidate for PDP primaries. This is a good hope for us as a people and I pray it eventually ends in praise”.

To further concretize the unity the Commissioner advised his Idoma kinsmen, especially, various agitating groups, such as Olohi Ka’Idoma, to heed the advice of the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, by continue to lobby the Tiv stakeholders, for possible understanding before the primaries.





On allegation by a group known as ‘Olohi Ka’idoma of his desirous to become deputy governor, the Commissioner said that “those behind the report were hallucinating”, as there was nothing to suggest such move.

“Those who are conversant with political party activities and electioneering process in Nigeria would agree with me that, no one talks about deputy governorship of a state, except the governorship candidate emerges in the party, after primaries.

“How can one be talking about deputy governorship when we are yet to know who would fly the flag of the party? As a matter of fact, deputy governorship position is not like other positions that are contestable. It’s usually zoned to a particular area and the stakeholders from the area would meet and present an acceptable candidate that can also help the party win general elections.

“To say one is contesting for deputy governorship position even when primaries are not yet done, is not only misleading, it is also unfounded and mischievous. It is the figment of the imagination of those who are peddling it.

“But I tell you, none of their antics would stop me or the party from standing by the truth or supporting a course that is people oriented and widely acceptable. No one would coarse me into supporting an unjust or unfair aspiration of any individual. I shall continue to work together with the like minds and leaders of the party, to ensure equity, fairness, justice and equitable distribution of positions and dividends of democracy”, he added.