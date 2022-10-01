Hope is not lost, Nigeria on the path to greatness ― Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has stated that hope is not lost for Nigeria as a nation but added that Nigeria has not reached where it should but is on the path to greatness.

Senator Kwankwaso who gave the assurance in Jos while interacting with newsmen after his meeting with the party stakeholders in the state said it is totally wrong to say that the country has not achieved anything since independence adding that our achievements in some areas and there are areas in dear need of attention.

“I believe that we have seen the list that we are expecting. But on the other hand, I have I am happy to say that a lot has been achieved because 62 years ago, Nigeria was not like what is in terms of anything we can think of.

Of course, there are areas that you all know that Nigeria could have done better.

“And I think that’s why we’re in politics to have an opportunity to improve the situation of the country. That’s why we are in politics, all these young men and women who wandered the streets, jobless today should get jobs,” he said.

The presidential candidate urged leaders to continue to do their utmost best to turn around the fortunes of the country adding that there are quite a lot of areas begging for attention and which required the attention of those in leadership positions.

He further pointed out that the essence of being in politics is to develop human capacity and create an enabling environment for creativity adding that they were in politics to ensure that every child has the opportunity to access education to fulfil his/her potential.

Senator Kwankwaso said during his time as Kano State governor, hundreds of primary and secondary schools were built and equipped and teachers were employed while old ones were trained and retrained.

Kwankwaso further stated that within the eight years he led Kano, 26 institutes, as well as two universities (the University of Technology and North-West University), were established.

“Some of you didn’t know that we sponsored over 3000 young men and women to go abroad, 14 countries, including very expensive courses like piloting to study. We sponsored 100 pilots and we spend not less than N11 million on each one of them,” he added.

As the campaign begins, the presidential candidate urged his supporters to be peaceful and conduct themselves orderly during the campaigns.

