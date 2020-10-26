Hoodlums vandalised, carted away items worth N42.3m from health insurance agency ― Osun govt

Items worth N120m were three days ago looted and vandalized at the headquarters of the Osun State Health Insurance Scheme by hoodlums who invaded the office.

The Executive Secretary of the Scheme, Dr Adeniyi Oginni made this known in a press conference on Monday in Osogbo.

He, however, explained that 77 of the items were looted by the hoodlums and put its purchasing cost at N77,700,000.00M while items damaged according to him worth N42.3m.

The Executive Secretary, however, gave the description of the items looted quality purchase cost as HP Pro-Book 440-G3 Laptop (ES Office) worth N1,230,000.00, AR6020N Sharp Digital Copier worth N1, N250,000.00, 11 HP Laptops (Directors & Others) worth N2,500,000.00, four HP290 G2 Mini Tower Desktop Computer worth N800,000.00, M281FDW Coloured Printer worth N130,000.00, DSTV / Intercom worth N400,000.00, Microsoft Server for Call Centre worth N2, N15,000,000.00, four HP Corei7 Touchscreen Desktop worth N2,000,000.00 and many others.

Dr. Oginni argued that “it is with a very heavy heart that we announce the vandalization of offices and carting away of electronics, ICT equipment, office furniture and medicines by hoodlums who attacked our agency on Saturday 24th October 2020. On the said day, rampaging hoodlums besieged the agency’s head office and OHIS Drug Distribution Centre (OHIS DDC) that share the same compound with the state central medical store which housed the mosquito nets currently being distributed across the state by the state malaria programme.

“The hoodlums who were said to have observed that there were many heavy-duty and luxurious vehicles moving in and out of the complex on Friday 23rd, October 2020 suspected that the warehouse must contain some COVID 19 palliatives and decided to storm the complex with all manner of weapons and tools on the said day.

“Recall that the governor of the state, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola in demonstration of his commitment to his promise to provide qualitative healthcare for the good people of the state last year released the sum of one hundred and fifty million naira take-off grant to establish the agency and another Four Hundred and Seventy-Seven Million Naira as equity grant to fund the vulnerable programme of Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) which is meant to provide quality healthcare for the poorest of the poor at no cost to them whatsoever.

“Over one hundred and sixty-seven thousand (167,000) enrollees including civil servants, self-employed and vulnerable indigent persons are already enjoying the scheme with another list of 24,712 vulnerable persons and people living with disabilities whose vulnerability status has just been validated waiting for enrolment and empanelling to healthcare facilities where they would have started receiving healthcare free of charge from November 2020,” he stressed.

