Hoodlums set police divisional headquarters ablaze, injure policeman, burn 4 patrol vehicles in Ebonyi

A policeman on Thursday sustained injury following the burning down by hoodlums of Onicha Divisional Headquarters, Isu in Onicha Local government Area of Ebonyi State.

The police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday.

According to Odah, four police patrol vehicles were also set ablaze by the hoodlums.

“Today being 4/02/2021 at about 3:25 am, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Onicha Divisional Headquarters, Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, set ablaze the left wing of the division and four patrol vehicles.

“This followed threats by the proscribed group who are alleging that the police were protecting the Fulani herdsmen who they accused of being responsible for the killing of one of their members, Nwite Njoku.

“One policeman sustained machete cuts injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, took on the spot assessment tour of the area and met with the stakeholders in the community to seek ways with the community in carrying out the investigation on the matter.”