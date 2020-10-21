Hoodlums set NPA office on fire in Lagos

Hoodlums, according to social media accounts, have set the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) office in Marina on fire over the #EndSARS protest that is currently ravaging the country.

Efforts to confirm this from NPA Spokesman, Adams Jatto proved abortive as calls made to his mobile phones were not responded to as at the time of filling in this report.

However, a staff of the NPA who didn’t want his name in print said men of the fire service of the agency are battling to put the situation under control.

“Our fire service department is battling to put the situation under control. I have not been able to get to the office due to the curfew, but the videos of the burning have been trending on social media all day,” the NPA staff told the Tribune Online.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

NPA office on fire

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

NPA office on fire

Unknown gunmen kill former ATBU Director of works, ran away with his Honda Accord car