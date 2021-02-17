Hoodlums set man ablaze, injure another, over suspicion of being bike thieves in Ibadan

A yet-to-be-identified man was set ablaze on Tuesday, while another one was seriously injured by hoodlums, who were said to have suspected them of being bike thieves.

It took the interventions of policemen from Ashi and Bodija Divisions to rescue the two attacked persons, during which the mob almost attacked the operatives for trying to rescue its targets.

After curtailing the acts of the mob, the one set ablaze was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, by Ashi policemen.

The other person, who claimed ownership of the motorcycle he was riding, was also rushed to a local government hospital after his rescue by the law enforcement agents from Bodija Market Division.

Before he was saved, it was learnt the he was hit with sticks and cudgels, before he was stripped naked and sprinkled with petrol to also set him on fire.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that on police arrival, the attacked man started explaining that he was a bike rider, and had just picked a passenger at Bodija Market entrance, on his way to Sango area, when he was challenged for riding an unregistered motorcycle.

The attacked man told the police that he had papers of the bike which he got on hire purchase.

The man, who gave his name as Akeem Muritala, said he had yet to register the motorcycle because of cash constraints.

He said he turned around and went to those shouting that he was a bike thief to ask why he was being wrongly accused, when they descended on him.

He added his passenger was attacked, making him to start running to save his life, but said he didn’t know what happened to the man.

Muritala praised the efforts of the policemen who rescued him, saying he would have been dead without any just cause.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the attack on the persons suspected by a mob. Fadeyi added that one of the suspects had been taken into custody at Ashi police station.

The incident occurred beside Methodist Grammar School, close to railway crossing at Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State at about 11a.m.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…