Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, set body ablaze in Ebonyi

Unknown gunmen have killed and set ablaze the body of a 32-year-old Ifeanyi Orogbo from Igweledeoha, Amagu, Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State.

Tribune Online learnt that the deceased, before his death, was a member of Ebubeagu Security Network in the state.

A source from the area told Tribune Online that the hoodlums traced late Orogwu to his drinking joint in the community at night and killed him before setting his body ablaze.

When Tribune Online contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, she confirmed the incident, adding that two persons have been arrested by the police in connection to the incident.

According to her “the DPO of Ikwo police division said that at about 3 am, he received a phone call from one source at Igweledeoha Amagu Ikwo that one Ebubeagu security outfit, Ifeanyi Orogbo, aged 32 years, an indigene of Igweledeoha was murdered and partially burnt by unknown persons in his beer parlour shop along Eke Achara, Agubia road.

“The DPO said as he received the information, he quickly mobilize a team of police operatives to the area but the culprits have deserted the area. He said the corpse has been taken to a general hospital for preservation and autopsy.”

She further noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, has expressed dismay over the killing of the Ebubeagu security man and has vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

