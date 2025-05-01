Hoodlums kill Amotekun officer, shoot vigilante in Osun

An operative of the Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, on Thursday evening announced the death of one of its officers, Lamidi Abiodun, who was said to have been killed by armed hoodlums who ambushed him in the Papa area of Iwo.

However, in another development, one Nurudeen Alowonle, a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, was reported missing, while another, Alex Sola, was shot in the leg.

While announcing the death of the Amotekun officer in a statement, the Command Spokesperson and Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Idowu, said: “Abiodun, alongside his team of Amotekun operatives and some VGN men, had responded to distress calls by farmers from Papa village.”

“It is deeply saddening to announce the tragic death of one of our operatives, Mr. Lamidi Abiodun, who was killed during an ambush by suspected armed hoodlums at the Papa boundary area in Iwo, Osun State.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday, following a distress call from local farmers operating in the Papa farm area, Iwo.

“The farmers alerted the Iwo Area Command of the Osun Amotekun Corps about an ongoing attack on their farmland.

“In a swift response, a team of Amotekun operatives, in company with members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), mobilised to the scene to confront the threat and safeguard lives and property.”

“Upon arriving at the location, the team was ambushed by a group of armed men allegedly led by a notorious criminal known as Akeem Olofa, who has been a menace in the region. During the confrontation, Mr. Abiodun was attacked.

“Although initial gunfire did not penetrate his body, he was brutally assaulted with a machete to the head and died instantly at the scene.”

“After the attack, many of the operatives managed to escape the ambush,” Idowu added, noting that “one member of the VGN identified as Nurudeen Alowonle remains unaccounted for as of the time of this report, and one Alex Sola was shot in the leg.

“The tragic loss of Mr. Abiodun has sent waves of grief throughout the Amotekun Corps and the entire security community in Osun State.”

The Corps stated that the incident had been reported at the Iwo Police Divisional Headquarters, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at a local mortuary for further procedures.

“Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”

“The Osun Amotekun Corps remains resolute in its mission to protect the people and communities of Osun State from all forms of insecurity.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Lamidi Abiodun and stand united in honour of his bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” the statement concluded.

