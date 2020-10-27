Hoodlums invade market, streets in Abuja, extort money from people 

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the Maitama Market, Kubwa, popularly called Kubwa village market, carting away goods.

This is just as the Nigerian Police Force deployed helicopters to tame the hoodlums.

Recall that the hoodlums had already invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja, looting foodstuffs and properties belonging to the camp.

Sources revealed that after the hoodlums finished looting the NYSC Camp, they headed towards the market which is a stone throw from the Camp.

Tribune Online also gathered that the hoodlums also invaded the streets of Kubwa, extorting money from passersby.

Windscreens and side mirrors of vehicles whom the owners refused to give the hoodlums money were destroyed.

An eye witness, Precious Ayuba confirmed this incident to Tribune Online via a phone call.

According to the source, the hoodlums got wind that COVID-19 palliatives were stored in the NYSC camp, but reaching there, they could not find any food item.

The hoodlums started looting rice, sewing machine, foams, chairs tables, television and other properties they could behold.

Recall that in Abuja alone, about 3 locations where COVID-19 palliatives were stored have been looted with NYSC camp being the latest.

Hoodlums have been on the loose across the country, looting COVID-19 palliatives storage houses.

