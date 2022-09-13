Hoodlums invade Anglican priest’s house in Kwara, cart away items

Suspected armed robbers, on Monday night, invaded the priest’s house of the Saint Barnabas Cathedral, Anglican Communion located at Sabo Oke in Ilorin, Kwara State and carted away items worth millions of naira.

Our Correspondent gathered that the robbery incident, which occurred at about 2:30 am, was carried out by a two-man armed robbery gang on motorcycle, who were said to have pulled the main gate of the two-storey house down, moved up and forcefully broke two doors.

The victim of the attack, Reverend Isaiah Ibikunle Afolayan, said that the hoodlums, armed with sharp objects, broke into his apartment, located on the top floor of the two-storey building, threatening to kill his family members if they refused to cooperate with them.

He also said that his laptop system; fairly used MacBook Pro, worth N1.3 million, a TV set and his phone were stolen.

“We were sleeping when we suddenly saw him (one of the armed robbers) standing in our room with a sharp object in his hand. He was threatening to kill us if we make any noise and asking us to face down. I refused with a dialogue asking him, “Who are you? What are you doing here?”. He then picked up my system and ran away,” the cleric said.

Reverend Afolayan, who appeared disturbed with the incident, also said that “With what we have seen so far they are more than one but only one came into our bedroom with a sharp object in his hand threatening to kill us.

“He sighted the MacBook laptop and was able to grab it and ran out and I followed but hit me back with the door gate to escape. As he ran out of the apartment, he fell along the way. This morning we are able to get a necklace where he fell and the case has been reported to the police officials.”

Also speaking, one of the Sabo Oke community leaders, Pastor Taiwo Ajibola, said that the robbers, who came on motorcycles were sighted by local security men in the community who, he said, flashed torchlight at them.

He said that the robbery case has been reported at the ‘A’ Division police station, Ilorin, adding that one Police operative had come to inspect the place.





It would be recalled that the Sabo-Oke Ilupeju community in the Ilorin East local government area of Kwara State had recently called for the provision of a security outpost in the community, as part of measures to address security challenges facing the community.

Speaking at a recent security summit organized by the community, chairman of the community, Elder Abiodun Afolabi, the community called for synergy between the community and security personnel (police and Civil Defence) in curbing crimes in the community.

Stakeholders in the security agencies such as Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police were at the security summit.

They also stressed the need to employ private security personnel for the community and liaise with other security organisations for better cooperation.

They called for the cooperation of IBEDC authority in the adequate provision of power supply, especially at night amongst others

The traditional head of the community, Magaji Aree II, Alhaji Abdulkadri Yahaya Olorunnisomo, said that cooperation within the community and security agencies is paramount, adding that the security agents should always come to the aid of the community in times of need.

The acting State Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Jonah Gabriel, who was represented by the Chief Superintendent of Corps, Salman Surajudeen, Divisional officer NSCDC Akerebiata Division, appreciated the leaders of the community for the initiative and urged them to put more effort to have a better secured and safe society, saying that security is a collective responsibility for all.

He noted that sharing timely intelligence is important, saying that it would assist the security agencies greatly.

He also urged members of the community to be more vigilant and set up a community watch to share information with them on any suspicious individuals, persons or action, saying that necessary action was being taken to eradicate criminals in society.

The community also tasked them with flashpoints in the community so that necessary action can be taken.

According to them, the resolution of the summit if implemented would go a long way in tackling the security challenges identified in the community.

Representative of the Divisional Police officer (DPO) ‘A’ Division Ilorin, Mr Pius Jegede, urged the community to always report any suspicious move or activities in the community for prompt response from their division and promised to work in close relationship with the community.

Present at the summit were representatives of security agencies, comprising of the Police and NSCDC, as well as church leaders, mosque representatives within the community, shop owners, landlords and landladies, community exco, amongst others.

