Hoodlums deface PDP secretariat in Kogi with APC inscription

KOGI State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the action of some hoodlums in Odolu ward, lgalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state for defacing its secretariat with the inscription of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement on Sunday through its publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, the party, said the action is tantamount to drumming the drumbeat of violence.

It reminded those who carried out the action that madness is not the exclusive rights of any political party, noting that the action is tantamount to wanting to forcefully secure the property.

The PDP in the statement said such has never happened in the political history of the state, adding that the APC and particularly those who perpetrated the act are driving the state on a dangerous path.

While calling on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators, the PDP advised the APC to call its attack dogs to order and stop further heating the polity in the interest of peace across the state.

The party reminded the APC that politically instigated violence would serve no good to anyone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…