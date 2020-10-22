Hoodlums burn police station, attack Customs building in Oyo

HOODLUMS on Thursday continued their attacks in different parts of Oyo State, with the Agbeni market in Ibadan and a police station in Iseyin set ablaze.

It was also gathered that a Customs building was also attacked at Iseyin, while belongings of officers were carted away.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the hoodlums burgled shops in Agbeni before setting fire to them.

Hoodlums also attempted to attack the police station at Iwo Road, but they were resisted by policemen.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Oyo/Osun Area Command, Mr Olukayode Wey, said he was still working to get the fuller details of the attack.

Also, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, said he was also working to get more details about the incidents.