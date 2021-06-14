Honeywell Flour Mills Plc introduces spaghetti mini pack

In fulfilment of its determination to secure food safety by providing quality products for the convenience of the Nigerian consumer market, leading food manufacturer, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has introduced its new Spaghetti Minipack, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The product was introduced at an unveiling ceremony held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the company’s factory in Sagamu, Ogun State.

According to the company, the launch of Honeywell Spaghetti Mini was based on extensive research and insight into Nigerian consumer behaviour over the past decade. The product was specifically developed to meet the expectations of today’s Nigerian consumer market. The Spaghetti Mini 200 gm pack has a retail price of N100, fulfilling the company’s drive for affordability.

Commenting on the launch of Honeywell Spaghetti Mini, the Managing Director of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Lanre Jaiyeola said; “Honeywell Flour Mills is a key player in the food manufacturing business in Nigeria today and our consumers play a pivotal role in this regard. This new product is the first of its kind in the pasta category and we are happy to have introduced it to the Nigerian market. We are more than delighted to launch this innovative product in response to our observation and findings into Nigeria’s consumer behaviour and the push for convenience.”

As a customer-centric organisation, we continue to look for diverse and innovative ways to satisfy our consumers optimally. Innovation for us remains the yardstick which we believe will allow us to deliver even more superior products. And we will continue to fulfil our core objective – to support the food security agenda of the government by producing good quality, nutritious and affordable food products for the complete satisfaction of Nigerians.”

Buttressing Jaiyeola’s statement, Ifeanyi Abadom, Director of Manufacturing Operations at Honeywell Flour Mills Plc emphasized that “the Honeywell Spaghetti Mini is a unique product that will satisfy a yearning for convenience in Nigerians. And with the development of this product, we have ensured that the policies, desired standards and quality set for ourselves are being surpassed.”

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, in its recently published FY 2021 financial results reported over 100 billion Naira in revenue for the period ending March 31, 2021. The Company’s range of products that have become staples in Nigerian homes includes; Honeywell Superfine Flour, Honeywell Bakers Delight Flour, Honeywell Pastry Flour, Honeywell Semolina, Honeywell Whole Wheat Meal, Honeywell Macaroni, Honeywell Spaghetti and the popular variety of Honeywell Noodles.

