Hon Elumelu, family test negative for coronavirus

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, on Monday, disclosed that he and members of his family have tested negative for coronavirus after a period of isolation in London, United Kingdom.

Hon Elumelu confirmed this via a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents.

In the bid to ensure compliance to Federal Government’s directive, he called on the Speaker and members of the Body of Principal Officers and other members of the House of Representatives, to also subject themselves to the test.

Hon. Elumelu “who was in isolation and his entire family from London, took the coronavirus test and result confirmed them all negative.”

He, therefore, “urged every member and leadership to do same.”

Recall that Spokesman of the House, Rep Benjamin Kalu, had at a press briefing held on Tuesday, 24th March 2020 denied the report that any member of the House, tested positive to the pandemic.

He stressed that the House would have exposed such a member if it ever happened.

The House embarked on a two-week recess, on Tuesday, to fight the pandemic and follow up on an Economic Stimulus Bill to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the economy.

