Homes for motherless, abandoned, special children plead for more donors

Some heads of homes for motherless babies, abandoned children, and children living with disabilities have called for more donor support to enable such homes to continue to live up to their responsibilities.

They made this call when students and staff of Vincy Froebel Model School, Apete, Ibadan, led by the Head of School, Mrs Mudasiru Damilola, made donations of consumables, edibles and other household items to the various homes.

Speaking when the Vincy Froebel train arrived at his school, coordinator, House of Providence Special School, Yemetu, Ibadan, Mr Adesina Ayobami noted that donations from individuals, non-governmental organisations and government were crucial in taking care of the children with intellectual disabilities and special needs.

Mentioning various projects and the needs of such homes, he decried that donations and visits to such special homes come sparingly.

He enjoined Nigerians to identify more with people in need and homes taking care of special children including those with cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities.

Similarly, Assistant Matron, Ibadan Home for the Motherless Babies, Ibadan, Mrs Oke Derin said such homes largely relied on donors from well-meaning individuals and bodies.

Noting that several of such homes were non-governmental, Oke decried that the burden of taking care of motherless babies is usually made heavier with some fathers, relations, and guarantors absconding from their financial duties.

She noted that the homes sometimes have to start looking around for fathers who brought in their babies to pay the stipulated N1,000 monthly fee.

Caregivers at the Juvenile correctional home, Sango-Eleyele road, Ibadan, also noted that donors from individuals and nongovernmental agencies will largely complement that from the government.

In her remarks, the head of Vincy Froebel Model School, Ibadan, Mrs Mudasiru Damilola urged the special, abandoned children to keep hope alive, and never feel left out or abandoned.

Addressing the students, Mudasiru urged them to appreciate God for their having both fathers and mothers.

Mudasiru added that the visits were also to show the less privileged that they are part of the society and not, in any way, seen as outcasts.

Stressing that the giving hand is a blessed hand, Mudasiru held that the best way to appreciate God for the existence of even the less privileged is by donating to and supporting them to achieve their dreams in life.

