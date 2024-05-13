Perturbed by the increasing homelessness among Nigerians, the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the housing industry.

The call is coming amidst a looming housing crisis in the country.

This passionate plea by HDAN comes on the heels of the discovery by the Lagos State Government of several dwelling places beneath the Dolphin Estate bridge in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the Executive Director of HDAN, Mr Festus Adebayo, these under-bridge apartments comprised 86 partitioned rooms, measuring “10×10 and 12×10” in size, with occupants paying an average annual rent of N250,000 each.

He appealed to the administration of President Tinubu to take a more pragmatic approach to the housing situation in the country.

Justifying the call, he said: “This is owing to the fact that the discovery by the Lagos State Government mirrors the housing deficit in Nigeria.

“The above scenario is but a tiny sample of such dwellings that are spread across the country. The economic downturn has further added pressure to the housing industry, as citizens are now subjected to difficult, inhumane conditions,” said the housing advocates.”

The HDAN’s executive director also condemned the creation of numerous bottlenecks for estate developers to navigate before obtaining building approval.

Additionally, HDAN criticised the requirement of multiple payments, which undoubtedly acts as a barrier to the delivery of affordable housing.

“This may explain why many estate developers resort to evasive measures and manipulations to reduce costs,” the group said.

HDAN takes this opportunity to call upon the Lagos State government to enhance efforts in creating enabling environments for estate developers operating within the state.

“This glaring fact that individuals are now compelled to reside underneath bridges mirrors the stark reality of the prevailing poverty within the country, underscoring the situation of housing in the country.

“Urgent government intervention is needed to stem this tide and bridge the gap, so as to enable citizens to have access to decent living conditions,” HDAN said.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE