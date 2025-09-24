HOMEF, CAPPA react as Nigeria submits NDC 3.0 to UNFCCC

Nigeria, along with Eswatini, Jordan, Tunisia and Honduras, submitted its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat on Monday, September 22.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change, described Nigeria’s updated NDC as a “significant step forward” in the country’s energy and climate transition.

Stiell, in a statement, said the clean energy economy presented Nigeria with an opportunity to usher in “a new era of economic growth.”

He described the plan as one that could create jobs, attract investment, and harness the potential of its youthful population.

“By setting clear goals, including near-term targets to reduce emissions towards achieving net zero by 2060, Nigeria is sending a clear signal to the world: development and climate action go hand in hand,” Stiell said.

The UN climate chief also hailed Nigeria’s effort to strengthen inclusivity in its plan, noting that “involving more and more of society in climate action makes its plan stronger.”

The submission of Nigeria’s NDC 3.0 comes after a validation workshop that was held August 27 in Abuja, organised by the National Council on Climate Change with the help of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Following the validation and submission of the NDC 3.0, environment activists in Nigeria have reacted to the development, calling for real solutions and compulsory commitments to the climate change crisis.

Nnimmo Bassey, Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), responding said, “Congratulations to Nigeria. Congratulations to all countries that get to validate their NDC 3.0.” However, he added: “We all know that voluntary, individualistic, emissions reductions will not tackle the root causes of the climate crises. The NDCs are simply feel-good mechanisms that the Emissions Gap reports of the UNEP has consistently shown to be hollow.”

Bassey suggested that “the world must return to binding emissions reduction requirements apportioned as was done in the Kyoto Protocol, whereby rich polluting nations —or Annex 1 nations— were to cut emissions at levels that would make impact.

“These were mandatory emissions reduction targets, not voluntary, convenient ones. The current system, with all the embedded false solutions allow carbon emissions to continue to rise, with accompanying temperatures overshooting the Paris Agreement targets. NDCs won’t do the job.”

On his part, Olamide Martins Ogunlade, Associate Director, Climate Change at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), said: “Expectedly the validation of the 3rd Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This was in line with the IPCC recommendations and the Paris Agreement of 2025. I am glad that Nigeria is now on track to meeting this global obligation as the next will be in 2030 after five years. We have always stressed the significance of strengthening local resilience against climate change impacts and for the mainstreaming of local adaptation measures and strategies.”

He, however, outlined certain concerns: “CAPPA is worried that NDC’s reliance on carbon investment will delay action and increase impacts on vulnerable communities as this is against the call for climate justice.

“To achieve the commitments in this revised NDC, funds will be pivotal and this will not be easy with the current financing structure that allows Global North to reduce liabilities to charity through their hard-to access-Multilateral institutions and protocols of reach.

“We need to invest in local impact assessment and this must cut across all the sub nationals otherwise progress will be immeasurable leaving us at the mercy of the heavy emitters/big corporations to solely determine compensation and delay responsibility.

“Net zero, Direct Carbon Capture DCC and other unproven solutions dominates our NDC’s planned interventions. We need to discourage these foreign suggestions and invest in local innovations particularly in renewable energy.”

Lastly, Ogunlade said, “Treating Climate change as an isolated intervention is myopic and unwise. Exchange of notes and ideas are needed both within and outside Nigeria.”

