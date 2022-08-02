Home remedies that will put a final end to vagina odour

Are you battling with vaginal odour and you’ve sought solutions countless times without success? Having a vaginal odour can be quite embarrassing, especially for someone who crosses the Ts and dots the Is when it comes to proper hygiene. Many other factors asides poor hygiene could be responsible for this condition.

In this article you will learn what needs to be done to get rid of it forever.

What causes vaginal odour?

There are various factors that could contribute to vaginal odour, and they include: Sweat, menstruation, poor hygiene, sexual intercourse, health vaginitis, trichomoniasis, STIs, Urinary Tract Infection, tampons worn over a long period of time, G-string or thong, soaps, detergent, bubble baths, cervical cancer, urine residues, non-cotton panties, poor pubic hair hygiene, wearing sanitary pad for an unreasonably long time, cervical cancer, vaginal cancer.

Home remedies to help get rid of vaginal odour

1. Water

Yes, water is one substance that would help because it could serve as a natural lubricant for your vagina. Thoroughly cleaning off discharge with the use of clean water is very crucial to the care of your vagina. You don’t want infection to find its way to your vagina through particles. You can bank on clean water.

2. Apple Cidar Vinegar (ACV)

According to Dr Axe, co-founder of Ancient Nutrition, ACV has antiseptic and antibiotic properties that can help you effectively deal with vaginal odour. Add not more than one or two teaspoons to your drinking water on a daily basis. You can also mix ACV in your bathing water every day. Using this would help you get rid of bacteria and toxins that caused the unpleasant smell in your vagina.

3. Baking soda treatment

Another home remedy that could help you with vaginal odour is the use of baking soda. One benefit of baking soda is that it helps with balancing the pH level in your body . What will the balance do for you? It would completely deal with the odour in your vagina. Which in turn would give your vagina a pleasant smell. How should you use the baking soda?

Add half a cup to about two cups of baking soda into your bathing water for a few minutes. Then soak your lower body in it for at least 25 minutes. After this exercise, use a clean towel to thoroughly dry your body. This is an effective way to fight the infection – yeast infection.

4. Garlic





Garlic contains antibacterial and antifungal properties to help with the removal of fungus that causes yeast. Include it in your meal every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s the raw form or cooked form.

5. Yoghurt

According to Home Remedy on YouTube, yoghurt has lactobacillus bacteria which fights candida infection. It restore vaginal pH levels. The level is well balanced, the odour will not be unbearable.

Consumption of unsweetened yoghurt. You can soak a tampon in yoghurt and gently insert in your body. After an hour, rinse it.

6. Berries

Strawberry, most especially cranberry juice helps with detoxifying the body. The acidic properties keep bacteria count low. It also helps to reduce urinary tract infection.

Conclusively, vaginal odour can be treated and kept in check. Don’t let it slide, take measures without delay.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE