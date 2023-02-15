BY YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE

It is the desire of every woman to have a glowing, soft, smooth and blemish-free skin. But this looks like a mirage to many due to issues like poor diet, pollution, inadequate sleep, harsh cosmetics and hectic schedules.

And though there are various cosmetic products that claim to give this, dermatologists have claimed that natural products are the way to get the skin of our dreams.

Natural remedies for skin management are many but here are few to try:

Honey: This serves as a great moisturizer and helps to keep the skin well-hydrated while reducing blemishes and keeping infections at bay. You can directly apply honey on your face and neck area but ensure that your skin is clean and damp. Massage for a few minutes, allowing it to get absorbed by the skin. Now, wash off with lukewarm water.

Tumeric: This is filled with anti-bacterial properties and is a powerful antioxidant that helps in achieving wonderful skin glow. It has curcumin which is an anti-inflammatory agent and helps to get rid of puffiness. Not only does it give your skin a glow, but turmeric also makes the skin rejuvenated and keeps dull skin at bay.

Mix about half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with a cup of gram flour (chickpea flour). Add enough milk/water and mix well to form a smooth paste. Now, add a few drops of rose water and mix it again. Apply this paste on your face and neck and leave it on till it dries. Then, rinse with cool water.

Olive Oil is for all skin types. It helps in preventing early ageing of the skin. Putting olive oil on the skin after exposure to the sun is known to fight cancer-causing cells. Olive oil is known to repair skin damage. It’s not only great for the skin but also gives it a nice shiny glow. Apply all over your face and neck. Massage in an upward direction for about two to three minutes. Now, dip a towel in warm water, squeeze off the excess water and use it to gently wipe off the excess oil on the face and neck before going to bed daily.

Orange juice help in detoxification. A glassful of orange juice daily helps to clean the complexion and rejuvenate the skin in no time because of its Vitamin C and citric acid content. It also helps to control acne and gives firmness to the skin.

Make it a regular practice to squeeze a few oranges each morning. Add a pinch of salt and some black pepper to this freshly made juice and gulp it down along with other regular breakfast items. Alternatively, you can also take a few pieces of orange peel and grind it with a few drops of rose water to make a smooth paste. Apply this paste all over your face and rise after 15 minutes with cool water.

Cucumber: Include cucumbers in your diet and beauty regimen to cure dry, chapped skin and dark circles? Cucumber has the same pH level as that of our skin. It helps in replenishing the skin’s protective layer, keeps the skin hydrated thus promoting glowing skin. You can put slices of cucumber on your eyes as they show in all the magazines and televisions. You can also put cucumber in a mixer grinder and apply the juice.





Papaya for dry skin: This has skin lightening properties and can lighten blemishes and scars if applied to them. Papaya also acts as a gentle exfoliator and helps in removing inactive protein cells and dead skin cells. It gives wonderful results and keeps the skin looking young and healthy with a beautiful glow.

Papaya can be put in a mixer grinder too and the paste can be applied generously on the skin.

Aloe Vera: This is for all skin types. It is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that are good for our skin. Aloe Vera keeps skin glowing and soft. It also prevents acne. Aloe Vera application on sunburns helps in faster healing.

Aloe Vera application on the skin helps to keep skin hydrated, improves elasticity and prevents the development of wrinkles.

You can make aloe vera juice at home or add aloe vera gel to smoothies and other drinks. It can also be applied directly to the skin. Gently scrape out aloe gel from the leaves and apply it to your skin. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes. Then rinse your skin with cool water and pat dry.

Lemon: This is antibacterial and prevent infections and acne. They also detox our bodies, boosts collagen production and maintain the elasticity of the skin. Drinking a glass of lemonade every day boosts immunity, detoxifies our body and keeps our skin glowing and hydrated.

Yoghurt: Thus is good for all skin types and rich in lactic acid which is good for our skin. Yoghurt moisturizes the skin and reduces wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps in reducing tan and dark circles. It improves skin elasticity and keeps it glowing and helps in soothing sunburns.

Consuming yoghurt is good for our skin. You can also apply it directly on the skin using cotton, leave for 10 to 15 minutes and then wash with cold water.

