Holy Aruosa Cathedral: Oba of Benin dissolves elders council, to reopen traditional church

As part of measures to expedite the reopening of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin which was recently closed down for reorganisation as a result of the removal of the Ohenosa (Chief Priest), Mr Harrison Okao, the Elders Council has been dissolved.

A statement yesterday in Benin by Mr Frank Irabor, the secretary of Benin Traditional Council (BTC) explained that the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare ll, has approved the appointment of Chief Norense Obamwonyi as the chairman of the Interim Elders Council in place of the erstwhile acting chairman, Chief Jackson Omonomose Igbinovia.

Irabor gave the other names of the interim council as Chief Ekhorovbiye Oviasogie and Chief Edionwe Obasogie Oliha.

According to him, the mandate of the council is to nominate an acting Ohenosa for the traditional Benin church as soon as possible for the consideration and approval of the Benin monarch.

Citing persistent non-compliance with the tradition by the Chief Priest, the Oba of Benin had last Thursday approved the removal of Okao, as the Ohenosa of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin, also known as Benin National Church.

Established over 400 years ago during the reign of Oba Esigie, Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin, the traditional church of the Benin monarchy is about 300 meters from Ring Road city centre and is tailored after the Catholic Church.

