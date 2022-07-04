Hollandia intensifies dairy campaigns in Northern Nigeria

Dairy brand, Hollandia, has commenced an intensive campaign, through television commercials, out-of-home boards, radio jingles, and activations, to reiterate its functional and emotional value to consumers in the northern part of the country.

According to the brand custodians, the campaign currently on in several Northern Nigerian cities, is being done in a relatable language, to deepen the brand’s strong connection with Northern Nigerian consumers.

A cross-section of consumers in Jos, Plateau, and Wuse, Abuja stated that the two brands’ mindshare had grown considerably since the flurry of television and radio commercials began, as the products resonate with their local needs and way of life.

Musa Bello, a marketing executive with Bestcom Ventures, commended the Hollandia for communicating its value to the consumers in the north.

“We are glad about the brand’s ability to communicate and relate with our lifestyle here,” he stated.

Marketing Director, CHI Limited, Toyin Nnodi, explained that the commercials and activations are designed to enable Hollandia maintain and enhance its deep connection with Northern Nigeria as the preferred brand for dairy nourishment and healthy living in the region.