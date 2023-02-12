By Segun Adebayo

As another general election approaches, award-winning Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, famous as 2face, has called on Nigerians to rise and face the reality of the current situation of the country, urging the citizens to hold elective public office-holders for the country’s challenges.

2face shared a video on his Instagram page on Friday, calling on Nigerians to go out and vote for the right set of people that would engender positive change from the local government to the state and national levels.

The African Queen star observed that every sector of the country remained obsolete because those who manage the affairs of the country have refused to upgrade and set the nation on the path of recovery.

According to him, everyone has seen the situation of the county and what needs to be done, adding that nobody needs to tell anyone who to vote for anymore.

“At this age and time, with what we have witnessed in Nigeria, nobody needs to tell you who to vote for on election day. Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria. We know the right thing to do but we have refused to upgrade.

“We need to change our value system. Election is not about the presidency alone. We need to check it from our local and state levels. The religion and education systems have remained the same. We need to hold all of them accountable.

“You are old but you can’t decide who you want to vote for. Know who your Senators and House of Reps candidates are and hold them accountable. No magic will happen overnight. We must sustain this energy even after the election.”

2face ruled out protest as the only way to drive home the needed change, saying there are better and more efficient ways of calling the government’s attention to what the people need as citizens.

“Protest will not solve the issues we are facing. There are more effective ways to handle things and communicate effectively,” he added.

