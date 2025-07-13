Latest News

HMusic drops ‘UNDEFEATED’: A Fresh album for African hits

Tribune Online

Harrison E. Osondu Iheke, popularly known by his stage name HMusic, has officially unveiled his much-anticipated new album, UNDEFEATED.

The six-track project features the award-winning single “GIVE YOU”, a fan favorite collaboration with Blu Jade and K2Swagg, alongside the chart-topping hit “ALELUYAH” featuring K2Swagg.

Born on October 13 in Accra, Ghana, HMusic is an African American entrepreneur, music executive, and prominent figure in the entertainment industry. He is the founder and CEO of HL Entertainment, a fast-growing music and lifestyle brand operating across West and Southern Africa.

Through HL Entertainment, HMusic has been instrumental in discovering and nurturing emerging talent across the continent, providing artists with vital support in music production, songwriting, and branding.

A firm believer in the power of education, Harrison holds a B.A. in History from the University of Abuja, a Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Leicester, and an MBA in Marketing from the Management College of Southern Africa in Cape Town.

With UNDEFEATED, HMusic continues his mission of pushing the boundaries of African music and empowering the next generation of stars.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Share This Article
Previous Article The national president, Victory Advocates of Nigeria (VAN), Prince Seyi Ajibola Use national convention for repositioning, group urges PDP
Next Article Tinubu on Aminu Dantata Bola Tinubu, 2027: Hunger, poverty may sack you if not addressed — Ohanaeze warns Tinubu ADC to Tinubu: Where have you been in the last five days?

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×