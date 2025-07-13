HMusic drops ‘UNDEFEATED’: A Fresh album for African hits

Harrison E. Osondu Iheke, popularly known by his stage name HMusic, has officially unveiled his much-anticipated new album, UNDEFEATED.

The six-track project features the award-winning single “GIVE YOU”, a fan favorite collaboration with Blu Jade and K2Swagg, alongside the chart-topping hit “ALELUYAH” featuring K2Swagg.

Born on October 13 in Accra, Ghana, HMusic is an African American entrepreneur, music executive, and prominent figure in the entertainment industry. He is the founder and CEO of HL Entertainment, a fast-growing music and lifestyle brand operating across West and Southern Africa.

Through HL Entertainment, HMusic has been instrumental in discovering and nurturing emerging talent across the continent, providing artists with vital support in music production, songwriting, and branding.

A firm believer in the power of education, Harrison holds a B.A. in History from the University of Abuja, a Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Leicester, and an MBA in Marketing from the Management College of Southern Africa in Cape Town.

With UNDEFEATED, HMusic continues his mission of pushing the boundaries of African music and empowering the next generation of stars.