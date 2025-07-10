HMC Africa 2025: Glocient Hospitality receives Leadership, Industry Recognition

Glocient Hospitality made a bold and memorable statement at HMC Africa 2025, affirming its position as one of Nigeria’s most innovative hospitality brands. As the management company behind the revitalised Ikogosi Warm and Cold Springs Resort, Glocient’s presence at the conference highlighted its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven guest experiences rooted in local heritage.

The first day of the conference set the stage for a rewarding showcase of leadership and impact. During the exhibition, the Glocient team had the honor of hosting the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Lagos State, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, at their booth. In a warm and genuine exchange, she expressed her admiration for Ikogosi Resort, calling it one of her personal favorites. Her words served as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving Nigeria’s most iconic natural and cultural destinations.

Day two continued to build on that momentum, with Mr. Lanre Balogun, General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, participating in a high-level panel titled “Technology in Hospitality: Innovations Shaping Guest Experience.” In his remarks, he shared Glocient’s unique approach to integrating innovation with authenticity—specifically through the Four-Phase Innovation Project currently underway at Ikogosi. This initiative employs technology to enhance the guest experience through mobile storytelling guides, QR-coded trees, and digital cultural archives, all while preserving the ecological and cultural history of the land.

Balogun also emphasised the role of a modern Property Management System (PMS) in personalizing service and improving operational efficiency at Ikogosi. His contribution to the panel reflected Glocient’s core belief that technology in hospitality should not replace human connection but rather deepen it. At Ikogosi, innovation is used not just to modernize but to connect visitors to something timeless and distinctly Nigerian.

The conference’s high point was the Gala and Awards Night, where Glocient Hospitality received two prestigious recognitions that underscored the company’s growing influence in the sector. Mr. LanreSharafa, General Manager, received the Hospitality Impact Award, honoring his visionary leadership and transformative role in repositioning Ikogosi Resort. The resort itself was acknowledged as the Best Unique Destination Experience in Nigeria, a title that confirms its status as a national treasure and a prime example of eco-tourism done right.

These awards reflect Glocient Hospitality’s unwavering dedication to creating immersive, culturally rich, and sustainable hospitality experiences. At Ikogosi and beyond, Glocient continues to set the standard for what hospitality in Nigeria can and should be—thoughtful, innovative, and deeply rooted in place.

At the end of the event, Glocient left not only with awards but also with a renewed purpose: to continue telling meaningful stories, investing in inspiring destinations, and leading the way for a more connected and meaningful future for hospitality across Africa.

