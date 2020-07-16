HIV/AIDS: USAID launches $19m to fight scourge among orphans in Bauchi, Adamawa

In a bid to provide free HIV/AIDS care, education and support to 75,010 orphans and vulnerable children in Bauchi and Adamawa States, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has launched a $19 million Integrated Child Health and Social Services Award 4 project (ICHSSA4).

While speaking during the launching of the project in Bauchi, USAID Nigeria Mission Director, Stephen M. Haykin, explained that the target of the Agency in the first year of the project is to reach about 75,010 caregivers and vulnerable children with services including healthcare, education, food and nutrition, security, psychological support, household and economic strengthening among others.

He said, “The project was awarded on December 18, 2019, and will end on December 17, 2024. The estimated cost of the project is $19,214,888 USD for the period of the five years and will be spent through the civil society organisations across 20 LGAs of the state. “Our target for this funding year is to reach 75,010 beneficiaries, care,”.

While speaking earlier on behalf of the two benefiting states, wife of Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed who was represented by the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajara Jibrin Gidado, pledged the commitment of the benefiting states to the project.

The governor’s wife commended USAID for the project which she opined will go a long way in reducing the HIV/AIDS pandemic in the two states as well as bring relief to the people living positively especially children and vulnerable children.

The five-year project was awarded to Pro-Health International and its consortium partner, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), in collaboration with Bauchi State Government and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to assist in reducing the negative impact of HIV/AIDS on orphans and vulnerable children.

