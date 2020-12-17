South-West Zonal Coordinator, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Raheem Mohammed, has expressed hope that the HIV/AIDS scourge would be overcome by 2030.

Speaking at the familiarisation visit to the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA), on Thursday, he said that the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-3) was designed to end the epidemic by 2030 adding that Nigeria is also working vigorously towards achieving this goal.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has been wonderful in making sure that HIV/AIDS become a thing of the past through various activities embarked upon by the government to fight the scourge.

Mohammed noted that in the next two-three years, they are expecting a more robust NACA, more fulfilling NACA in terms of HIV response in the country, because one of the key focus of new Director-General, Gambo Gumel Aliyu is control of the epidemic and sustainability.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is at present engaging and putting 100 per cent people living with HIV on treatment in addition to the existing ones and he promised by next year, we would add another 150,000 to people on treatment. Those are part of the measures on the part of the government to make sure HIV patients get the best of treatment in the country.

“We are expecting greater support from individuals by the time President Buhari launches the HIV Trust Fund next year. Also, the private sector will be fully involved like Dangote, banks and other corporate bodies through the Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS.

“The full support of individuals and corporate bodies will be needed where they will be able to make available funds to fight this epidemic. There is no gainsaying the fact that everybody knows the negative impact of HIV in individuals and family at large,” Mohammed said.

In his remarks, OYSACA Project Manager, Dr Olukayode Ogunkunle thanked NACA for the visit and lauded the initiative of the Agency in citing an office in the South-West.

He pledged total support in making sure NACA fulfils its goal.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE