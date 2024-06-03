A 22-year-old lady, identified as Elizabeth James, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday night along the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

The incident, according to the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, happened at about 9.40 near DALOF Filling Station in Sagamu.

She said, “An unidentified vehicle from the Ijebu-Ode direction towards the Sagamu interchange hit male and female pedestrians beside the express road.

“Both victims suffered injuries and were taken to Live Well Hospital in Sagamu for treatment.

“Unfortunately, a 22-year-old female pedestrian named Elizabeth James from Sagamu died at the hospital.

“Police visited the accident scene with traffic authorities, collected evidence, and are currently investigating. Further updates will be provided,” she said.

