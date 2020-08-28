‘Hit and run’ driver kills one in Kwara

A ‘hit-and-run’ driver of a private car has reportedly killed a commercial motorcyclist at the popular Post Office overhead bridge, Ilorin, Kwara State on Friday evening.

Tribune Online gathered that a passenger with the deceased commercial motorcyclist was severely wounded in the auto accident.

According to an eyewitness account, the accident, which occurred around 4:10 pm, was as a result of over speeding on part of the two people involved in the accident, leading to a head-on collision of the motorcycle and the car.

“The driver of the car and the rider of the motorcycle were on high speed and had a head-on-collision which led to the instant death of a driver of the motorcycle while the passenger he conveyed was later rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by the men of the Kwara State Traffic Management Agency, KWATMA.

The unidentified car and the driver was said to have fled the scene immediately he knocked down the motorcyclist.

