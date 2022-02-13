Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist in Ibadan

A motorcyclist, identified as Sesan Atoyebi, was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday along Sango-Eleyele Road, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident occurred at Gbaremu area along the road at about 2:30pm.

Information gathered had it that the motorcyclist, who was facing Sango end, wanted to use a divide in median to turn towards Eleyele when the car driver, who was unaware of the sudden move, hit him, breaking his head, with his brains pouring out.

The driver was said to have escaped the scene immediately without a trace, as the road was not busy at the time.

Tribune Online further learnt that a police patrol vehicle passing by parked and called the attention of Sango Divisional Police Station, in which jurisdiction the incident occurred.

The Motor Traffic Department (MTD) of the Division reportedly visited the scene, evacuated the body of the deceased and conveyed it to a mortuary.

