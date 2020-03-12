Hisbah Board arrests 3 Almajiris, 65 boys for loitering in Kano

THE Kano State Commander General of Hisbah Board, Shiek Muhammad Harun Ibn Sina, has said that the command has arrested and evacuated 68 boys including three Almajiris on Thursday from Kano major roads.

He disclosed that this is In line with the move to enforce Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s total ban on street begging.

According to him, they succeeded in arresting the boys while raiding Sabon Gari area of the Fagge local government area of the state at about 3 am on Thursday.

The commander further disclosed that out of the 68 adolescents arrested at Sabon Gari, only three were confirmed to be truly Almajiris begging at the area.

Ibn Sina added that the command had concluded plans to send all the 68 boys they arrested to the new reformatory home built by Governor Ganduje to teach them some educational basics of both western and Islamic education.