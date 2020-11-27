Hisbah bars radio station from advertising ‘Black Friday’ in viral letter

In an effort to enforcing Sharia law in Kano State, an organisation Hisbah board saddled with the responsibility of ensuring total compliance to Islamic doctrine has written a letter to a radio station operating in the state, Cool FM 96.9 for using the term “Black Friday” in sales promotion.

This was just as radion stations given the adverts, have approached the Hisbah Board, and informed them that they were not out to embellish the religion of Islam, hence the need for them to stop carrying the purported adverts.

However, a finding indicated that “Black Friday” is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The term is used worldwide to mean a day for promotional sales where goods are sold at discounted prices.

It was also revealed that the advert is an agency sponsored promotion distributed for broadcast not only to Cool FM but other stations across the state, although one of the radio stations has modified the advert in the Hausa language.

More findings also revealed that the occasion is that many well-known supermarkets and Malls, like Shoprite and others, were expected on this Friday, to reduce prices of their products to at least between 50-75 per cent for their customers.

However, the Hisbah board has expressed their displeasure that it was outright bad to tag Friday as a Black day in order to promote sales of products, then sent a letter out to those radio organisations that were given such adverts.

The letter signed by Abubakar Muhammed Ali, Principal Executive Officer II, on behalf of the Commander-General, titled, ‘Letter of Notofication’ reads in part, “I am directed to write and notify you that the office is in receipt of a complaint about the conduct of ‘Black Friday Sales’ on November 27, 2020.

It stated that that Friday is regarded as a holy day in Islam and tagging it as ‘black’ is derogatory and would not be condoned.

The letter said in view of the foregoing “you are requested to stop the calling the day as Black Friday with immediate effect and note that Hisba Corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to avoiding the occurrence of any immoral activities as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state.’’

￼However, an effort to get comments from radio stations, given the adverts, was not successful, but a source who preferred anonymity disclosed that the advert was sponsored from Lagos , and most of the broadcast stations in the country were given and not only the Cool FM 96.9.

It was also being carried in most of the big cities and towns, supermarkets in the country, although, the purported advert has been stopped, to douse tension, as it might have been created, a source said.

However, another source disclosed that broadcast stations need to verify and scrutinize whatever adverts corporations and individual pay for, noting that this kind of advert is uncalled for and should not have been carried on the air.

“We need to consider the peaceful co-existence and anything capable of raising tension and cause uncertainty and anarchy must be avoided, money is not everything and thank God, those stations have stopped the broadcast of the purported dangerous advert,” the source added.

