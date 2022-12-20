Hisbah arrests 19 youths for attending gay wedding in Kano

The Kano State Hisbah on Tuesday arrested 19 youths including 15 females and 4 males for attending same-sex marriage in Sharada area of Kano metropolis.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Kano, a senior member of Hisbah, Lawan Ibrahim stated that the youths were arrested when they gathered to witness the wedding of two suspected gays; Abba and Mujahid.

According to him, “A man hinted the board about the illicit marriage and said he sighted some youths who came for the wedding.

“And immediately, our team stormed the venue to make the arrest before the wedding was consummated.

Ibrahim revealed that 15 females and four males were arrested on the spot, while the gay couple, Abba and Mujahid escaped.

He said the arrested youths who are currently under the custody of the Hisbah will be handed over to the police for subsequent prosecution.

Ibrahim assured that the two gays who escaped will be arrested soon, saying, “they will not go free because what they did was totally against Islam.”

He called on the people of the state to always come forward and inform their personnel of any illicit act noticeable about their communities, saying, eradication of crime is a collective responsibility of all.

