His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja

• Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was born on 25 September, 1944, in Gambari village near Ibadan, Oyo State.

• He attended Ibadan Boys High School (1958–1963) and Olivet Baptist High School (1964–1965). He studied at the University of Liège, Belgium (1966–1972) where he earned a degree in chemical engineering.

• He is a Nigerian monarch. He is the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan. Before ascending the throne, Ladoja was a chief and politician who served as the governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2006 on the PDP platform; and from 2006 to 2007.

• He was elected to the Senate of Nigeria in 1993 during the short-lived Nigerian Third Republic, he was a member of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) during the Abacha Political Transition. By 2000, Ladoja had become a director of Standard Trust Bank Limited.

• In August 2025, Ladoja was officially approved as the 44th Olubadan-designate by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde. His formal coronation ceremony took place on 26 September, 2025, a day after his 81st birthday.