After a brief hiatus that left fans eagerly awaiting new music, the iconic Hip Hop artist, Erigga PaperBoi, is back with a bang. With a career spanning 13 years, Erigga PaperBoi is once again proving his undeniable talent and ability to evolve with the times.

Erigga’s new album, titled ‘Family Time’ is set to drop on October 27th, 2023. This highly anticipated project features 17 tracks that showcase Erigga’s signature lyrical prowess and unique style. Fans can expect an eclectic mix of beats, storytelling, and a glimpse into Erigga’s personal journey over the years.

In addition to the album release, Erigga had already released the hit singles still making waves at party raves, on radio stations and streaming platforms worldwide. His music videos has garnered staggering numbers of views, solidifying his enduring impact on the Hip Hop scene.

Erigga expresses his excitement about returning to the music scene, stating, “It is about time that we all gift our musical senses the treatment of pulsating joy despite the experiences around us. Humans are a breed that will always be known for bringing our lemonades outta lemons and ‘Family Time’ promises to be the most preferred on your playlist.”

The Hip Hop community and fans alike are thrilled to welcome back Erigga PaperBoi, whose influence has left an indelible mark on the genre. As Erigga embarks on this new chapter of his career, he continues to inspire and connect with fans across the globe.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE